Westlife recently held their 2022 THE WILDEST DREAMS TOUR concert and Chimmy's plushie was seen in one of the members hands. The lead singer of the band, Shane Filan was holding Chimmy after a fan threw it on stage. He serenaded Chimmy and even hugged it, holding on to it throughout. Female Airport Staff Turns Into BTS ARMY Courtesy RM, V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope and Jimin's Well-Mannered Behaviour and Handsome Looks!

Shane with Chimmy at Westlife concert tonight 😂 ADORABLE! Jimin ah how do u feel???? pic.twitter.com/ERQ8HDjBAT — Liri Usiga Zini (@liriusigazini) September 24, 2022

[UCC] #Jimin's BT21 character 'CHIMMY' makes cameo in Westlife concert, showcasing the character's great popularity https://t.co/GY7iwTo2nS — allkpop (@allkpop) October 3, 2022

