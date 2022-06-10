K-pop boy band BTS has finally made a comeback with their much-awaited anthology album, Proof. The group also dropped the first music video for the album, "Yet to Come", on June 10th. The track is a take-off from the group's 'The Most Beautiful Moment in Life' idea and includes glimpses from their previous comeback period. The song, shot in a desert-like setting, shows all the seven members dressed up in white attires. The track has a warm and positive melody and reflects the members' thoughts on "the past, present, and future of BTS". BTS Members Look Ethereal in The Concept Photos of Door Version For Their Upcoming Anthology Album 'Proof'.

Watch MV Of BTS' Yet To Come From Album PROOF

