Phantom is a spy action film set in the colonial era and follows a group of individuals who are all under suspicion of being a spy known as Phantom. The spy was planted by independence revolutionaries to collect intel from within Governor-General of Chōsen. All the suspects have been gathered at a hotel on a remote cliffside, and none of them can get out until the Phantom is found. 9 Korean Movies We Wish Could Be Made Into K-Dramas.

Watch Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)