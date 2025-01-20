Even though MBC’s drama When the Phone Rings has wrapped up, the show is still facing legal scrutiny due to a sign language controversy in its first episode. The scene in question features Chae Soo-bin as a sign language interpreter reporting on a landslide. However, the sign for "mountain" was inaccurately shown, leading to a moment where anchor Jang Gyu-ri joked that it resembled an offensive gesture. This misstep has sparked outrage from advocacy groups and the deaf community, many of whom believe the portrayal trivialised sign language. The Korea Communications Standards Commission (KCSC) has raised concerns, stating that the scene misled viewers and undermined the significance of sign language. In response to the backlash, MBC issued an apology, emphasising that no harm was intended and that sign language was an integral part of the storyline. Despite MBC issuing an apology for the sign language error in When the Phone Rings, the Korea Communications Standards Commission (KCSC) has rejected the apology, citing concerns over the portrayal of sign language in the drama. ‘When The Phone Rings’ Finale: Yoo Yeon-Seok and Chae Soo-Bin’s K-Drama Faces Backlash Over Controversial ‘War-Torn’ Country Portrayal Referencing the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict.

KCSC Rejects MBC Apology Over Sign Language Error in ‘When the Phone Rings’

MBC drama #WhenThePhoneRings faces legal sanctions over the sign language controversy by the Korea Communications Standards Commission for belittling sign language in episode 01. The controversy arose from a scene where #ChaeSooBin, a sign language interpreter, reported on a… pic.twitter.com/VTW21MS8Nh — K-Drama Handle (@kdramahandle) January 20, 2025

