Xdinary Heroes' Jungsu and O.de were reportedly not feeling well and have now tested positive for Covid-19. They are experiencing minor back pains and cough. The group cancelled their appearances for SBS Inkigayo today and KBS2 Immortal Songs on August 15. Their agency has put out a statement regarding their health. Xdinary Heroes Make a Rock Rendition of Stray Kids’ ‘Hellevator’.

