Jisoo announced that she will be releasing her solo album and YG Entertainment released a statement regarding it. They said "The music video for Jisoo's solo song is being filmed in an overseas location in strict secrecy. You can look forward to it as we invested the largest production cost ever among BLACKPINK videos." Although BLACKPINK's art director, YG dancers, and staff have already shared that they are in Los Angeles, California.

