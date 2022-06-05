A film that trends on social media, can be an epic failure at the box office and seems like Morbius is going the same route. As even after the hype and memes, the Marvel film which re-released in 1,037 theaters could only churn $85,000 on Friday (June 3). So, you know what this means, right? Morbius: Funny Jokes and Memes Trend on Twitter After Jared Leto's Spider-Man Spinoff Opens to Poor Reviews.

Check It Out:

'MORBIUS' re-released in 1037 theatres and only made $85K on Friday. That is an average of $82 per theatre. Doesn't look like it'll be hitting the morbillion mark anytime soon. pic.twitter.com/ma3Y4mJiMR — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) June 5, 2022

