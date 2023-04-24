The 96th edition of the Oscars will be held on March 10 as announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The deadline set by the Academy for general categories for the 2024 Oscars is November 18, 2023. Preliminary voting for the shortlists will begin on December 18 with the results announced on December 21.

View Oscars 2024 Announcement Here:

