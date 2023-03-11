The party of the year has started! The red carpet officially rolled out at the Dolby Theater for the 95th Academy Awards, kicking off the final stretch of Oscar pre-parties and events as Hollywood gears up for March 12. Speaking about the 2023 pre-Oscar party, actors Pedro Pascal and Olivia Wilde attend the party at Sunset Tower Hotel on March 10 in Los Angeles, California. Oscars 2023: Rihanna to Perform 'Lift Me Up' Song at 95th Academy Awards!.

Check The Tweet Here:

— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)