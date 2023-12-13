Social media can be a very scary place. In mere seconds, a stalker can acquire one's address and show up uninvited, engaging in unethical behavior. Both ordinary individuals and celebrities face similar risks in the realm of social media, as experienced by 29-year-old actress Pia Bajpiee. Recently, she shared a series of posts seeking assistance from the cybercrime department and tagged the Mumbai police. A stalker named Noah Francis somehow obtained her home address, leading to a frightening incident of him knocking at her door. Pia has already shared screenshots the stalker's texts and requests to meet. Pia Bajpiee Loses Her Brother to COVID-19; Actress Had Tweeted Earlier Requesting Bed With Ventilator for Him.

Pia Bajpai Shares Horrendous Incident On Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pia Bajpiee (@piabajpai)

Pia Shares Screenshot Of The Texts:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pia Bajpiee (@piabajpai)

Pia Shares Another Post On Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pia Bajpiee (@piabajpai)

