Selena Gomez has been facing backlash over her recent skincare tutorial video that she posted on TikTok. Selena had shared this video few hours after Hailey Bieber had shared videos ‘Get Ready With Me’. Netizens stated that the singer was throwing shade at the model. Selena then issued an apology saying, “This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health. Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon.” Selena Gomez to Make Hosting Debut With Saturday Night Live.

Selena Gomez’s Apologises To Fans

Selena Gomez assures fans she had “zero bad intention” after being accused of shading Hailey Bieber in latest Tiktok video: “no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon” pic.twitter.com/JT0qF986x4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 11, 2022

