On Republic Day 2024, Bollywood celebrities are sharing wishes on social media. Amid this, an old video of actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has gone viral. The clip features her preparing for a shoot, laughing while trying to say 'Ganatantra Diwas.' After multiple attempts, she wishes the viewers in English, saying, “Happy Republic Day.” Watch the throwback video below! Shilpa Shetty Waves Saffron Flag With Lord Ram’s Photo at Siddhivinayak Temple for Pran Pratishtha Celebration (Watch Video).

Shilpa Shetty Struggles To Say 'Ganatantra Diwas' In This Viral Video

