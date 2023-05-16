The Malayalam Tovino Thomas-starrer 2018 Everyone Is A Hero crossed Rs 100 crore mark world wide and earned Rs 44.10 crore in Kerala. Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the film is based on the destructive floods in Kerala released on May 5 and received positive response. Congo to the team! 2018 Movie Box Office Collection Day 9: Tovino Thomas' Malayalam Flick Earns Rs 34.5 Crore In Kerala

Check Out The Tweet Here:

What a strong second Monday for #2018Movie at Kerala Box Office with 4 crores gross collection (more than first Monday collection - 3.95 crs.), EXCELLENT HOLD 🔥 Kerala total gross collection - 44.10 crs. Worldwide - 100 crs 🔥 REMARKABLE ACHIEVEMENT 👏 pic.twitter.com/OZH8EjZPqq — AB George (@AbGeorge_) May 16, 2023

