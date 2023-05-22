The film 2018 has achieved a remarkable feat by surpassing the box office records set by Mohanlal's action-packed entertainer Pulimurugan. Its impressive performance has propelled it closer to overtaking the records previously held by the blockbuster film Lucifer. The all-time blockbuster film has achieved an astounding feat, amassing a staggering approximate collection of 137.50 crores in a mere 17 days. The film now proudly claims the title of the highest-grossing film in the history of Malayalam cinema, solidifying its place as a monumental success. 2018 Box Office Collection: Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban’s Survival Thriller Becomes First Malayalam Film to Cross 125 Crore Mark Worldwide.

Check Out 2018 Movie Box Office Update:

History Alert as we have a new Industry Hit after 7 years 🙏#2018Movie now stands tall as the Highest Grossing Malayalam movie across the World crossing #Pulimurugan (137.35 Cr) and it has done it in just 17 days..!!

INSANE Feat..

Congrats to all who were involved.

