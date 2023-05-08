Malayalam film 2018 which released in theatres on Friday (May 5) is performing exceptionally well in Kerala. According to latest reports, the film which is based on Kerala floods has managed to collect Rs 9.17 crore in its opening weekend. The movie is directed by Jude Anthany Joseph. 2018 Movie Review: Netizens Hail Tovino Thomas and Kunchacko Boban's Malayalam Film Based on Kerala Floods.

2018 Box Office Update:

#2018Movie Opening weekend Kerala BoxOffice Update FRI - 1.85 crores SAT - 3.22 crores SUN - 4.1 crores Total - 9.17 crores Extra Ordinary Opening 🔥🙏 pic.twitter.com/hOQBDnBQxn — ForumKeralam (@Forumkeralam2) May 8, 2023

