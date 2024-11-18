In 1998, Mammootty and Mohanlal played the main leads in Fazil's Harikrishnans, in which Kunchacko Boban had an extended cameo. Although they were also part of Twenty:20, Kunchako Boban didn't get to share the screen with either of them. Now, all three are coming together for a movie, and what's more, these three seemed to announce the shoot for the same by posting this epic selfie. Mammootty Birthday: From ‘Kaathal: The Core’ to ‘Turbo’, Films of the Mollywood Megastar You Can Watch Online and Celebrate His Special Day.

Viral Selfie of Mammootty, Mohanlal and Kunchacko Boban

