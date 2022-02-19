Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna's film Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu will be releasing this March at the theatres. The makers of the movie today (February 19) announced the release date of the flick with a fun looking poster. AMJ is all set to hit the big screens on March 4 this year. Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu Song Oh My Aadhya: Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna’s Fresh Chemistry Is the USP of This Peppy Track (Watch Lyrical Video).

Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu Release Date:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)