The makers of Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu dropped the second song from Rashmika Mandanna and Sharwanand film today (Feb 14). Titled "Oh My Aadhya", the melody looks fun as it sees the two leads dancing and romancing. On the occasion of Valentine's Day, this love song was unveiled to create buzz among fans. Yazin Nizar has sung it.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)