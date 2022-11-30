Abishek Ambareesh and Aviva Bidapa are reportedly set to take their relationship to the next level. As per report in Bangalore Times, the Kannada actor is set to get engaged to his longtime girlfriend, who is a model. The couple would apparently be exchanging rings on December 11. However, an official announcement is awaited. Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya to Tie the Knot on December 4 – Reports.

Abishek Ambareesh & Aviva Bidapa Engagement

Engagement on the cards for actor #AbhishekAmbareesh and model #AvivaBidapa. Sources said they were in a relationship from the past 4 years. The engagement is likely to be held on December 11th with just the first-circle family members. pic.twitter.com/XagmB8Jsws — Bangalore Times (@BangaloreTimes1) November 30, 2022

