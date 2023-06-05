Actor Abishek Ambareesh tied the knot with entrepreneur Aviva Bidapa in a grand ceremony. The wedding took place today (June 5) in Bengaluru. One of the videos show Abishek tying mangalsutra around his bride’s neck, whilst another shows superstar Rajinikanth blessing the newly married couple. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi to Get Engaged on June 9 – Reports.

Abishek Ambareesh and Aviva Bidapa Wedding Ceremony

Superstar Rajinikanth Blessing The Newlyweds

