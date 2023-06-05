Actor Abishek Ambareesh tied the knot with Aviva Bidapa today in Bengaluru. The grand wedding ceremony saw some of the leading stars in attendance, including Kannada superstar Yash. The actor arrived in ethnic ensemble for the event. A video has surfaced online that shows the KGF star congratulating the newly married actor with a warm hug. Abishek Ambareesh and Aviva Bidapa Tie the Knot; Rajinikanth Blesses the Newly Married Couple (Watch Videos).

Yash At Abishek Ambareesh & Aviva Bidapa’s Wedding

