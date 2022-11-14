There are many actors and actresses who have become victims of cybercrime and the latest one is Tamil actor Karthi. The actor, who was last seen in the film Sardar, shared the news with his fans on Twitter that his Facebook account has been hacked. He mentioned in his tweet, “We are trying to restore it with Fb team.” Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s Facebook Account Hacked.

Karthi’s Facebook Account Gets Hacked

Hello guys, my Facebook page has been hacked. We are trying to restore it with Fb team. — Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) November 14, 2022

