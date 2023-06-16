Prabhas has fans across the country and all have been eagerly waiting to watch his film Adipurush that hit the silver screens today. While many had a great experience watching the film in cinema halls, looks like a few didn’t. A video has surfaced online that shows angry fans vandalising Jyothi Theatre in Patancheru, Hyderabad, as the sound system during the film’s screening was extremely poor. The video shows angry men smashing glass panes using sharp objects and creating ruckus. Adipurush Release Stalled in Nepal: Kathmandu Mayor Objects to Goddess Sita's Birthplace Depicted in Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's Film.

Smashing Theatre’s Glass Panes

