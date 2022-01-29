Allu Arjun took to Twitter and praised singer Sid Sriram for his very popular song 'Srivalli' from Pushpa: The Rise. The track has been a huge hit since it has released. Now, Allu shared a statement for Sid Sriram which reads, "Wanted to write this at leisure. My brother Sidsriram garu was singing 'Srivalli' on stage at the pre release event . He started singing without music & I was waiting for the musical instruments to start slowly supporting his vocals . But they din't . And he kept singing without any music . I was blown away . It was sounding so magical I thought in my head... He doesn't need music ... HE IS MUSIC ."

Check Out Allu Arjun's Statement And The Video Below:

