Vijay Sethupati and Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming film, Annabelle Sethupathi's first look poster is finally out! While the picture does not reveal much, it sees the actors looking at the lenses with straight faces. Reportedly, it is said that Taapsee is playing a city girl in the movie while Vijay plays Subramaniam. The makers also revealed that the film will release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17.

Check It Out:

Coz sometimes one life is not enough to see it all. #AnnabelleSethupathy Streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam from September 17 only on @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/DTm9WGIf77 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 26, 2021

