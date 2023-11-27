Annapoorani - The Goddess Of Food is a compelling film that revolves around a girl born into an orthodox family with aspirations of becoming India's top chef. The narrative delves into her journey, marked by events and challenges, as she confronts societal norms and prejudices to pursue her culinary dreams. Torn between family values and her passion which involves cooking meat, the protagonist faces internal conflicts within her family. Nayanthara Gives a Sneak Peek Into Her ‘New Beginnings’, See Her Latest Instagram Post Here!

Watch Annapoorani Trailer Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)