Sathyaraj, who is popularly known for portraying the role of Katappa in the Baahubali film franchise was admitted to a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. The veteran actor’s son Sibi Sathyaraj aka Sibiraj has now shared the good news that his father was discharged from the hospital last night and is back home. He also shared that Sathyaraj would be resuming work soon.

Sathyaraj Discharged From Hospital

Hey guys..Appa got discharged from the hospital last night and back home..He’s totally fine and will resume work after few days of rest..Thank you all for your love and support! 😊🙏🏻 #Sathyaraj — Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) January 11, 2022

