A woman named Mrudula was deceived by two men promising her a chance to act with superstar Rajinikanth. According to the reports from India Today, the men allegedly took about Rs 4 lakh from her. Mrudula reported the scam to the police. She said the men claimed she was selected for a film called Thalaiver 171- Code Red. They even posted about it on social media. She also accused a casting director named Suresh of taking money for a role. A complaint has been filed, and the police officials are investigating. Movie Scam: Woman Duped of Rs 4 Lakh on Pretext of Acting Role With Rajinikanth in Film Thalaivar 171 – Code Red.

Woman Scammed For Acting Chance With Rajinikanth

