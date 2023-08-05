The makers of Bholaa Shankar dropped a new song from the film today and it's LIT. Titled "Rage of Bhola", the track is fast-paced and sees the superstar fighting the baddies in his swag-filled style. The song is sung by rappers Asura and Feroz Israel from the Nawab Gang. Right from BGM to the action scenes, the track has a massy appeal to it. Bholaa Shankar releases in theatres on August 11. Bholaa Shankar Song 'Milky Beauty' Lyric Video Out! Star Duo Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah Bhatia Dance in Serene Places With BTS Glimpses – Watch.

Watch "Rage of Bhola" Song:

