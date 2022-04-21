CBI 5: The Brain is one of the most anticipated films of Mammootty as it sets his return as Sethurama Iyer. Now, ahead of the movie release on May 1, the makers decided to drop a BTS video that will make any Malayalam fan nostalgic as it sees Manichitrathazhu's Shobana (Ganga and Nagavalli) catching up with the superstar on CBI sets. Indeed, the clip is a visual treat which has also sparked rumours of Shobana's cameo in CBI 5 - The Brain. CBI 5 - The Brain: Trailer of Mammootty's Mystery Thriller to Be Out on April 22 at This Time!

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mammootty (@mammootty)

