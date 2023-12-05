Aamir Khan found himself stranded in flood-stricken Chennai and was later rescued with assistance from the state government's fire and rescue department. Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal, who was also stranded in Karapakkam, Chennai, provided the update. He shared two pictures depicting the use of boats for rescue operations, with Aamir visible in the images. Now, Vishnu has shared another image showcasing South star Ajith stepping forward to support and assist with travel arrangements for villa community members. Aamir Khan, Vishnu Vishal Rescued During Chennai Floods in Karapakkam; Tamil Star Thanks Fire and Rescue Department and TN Government For Their Efforts (View Pics).

Ajith, Aamir Khan and Vishnu Vishal Pic:

After gettting to know our situation through a common friend, The ever helpful Ajith Sir came to check in on us and helped with travel arrangements for our villa community members…Love you Ajith Sir! https://t.co/GaAHgTOuAX pic.twitter.com/j8Tt02ynl2 — VISHNU VISHAL - VV (@TheVishnuVishal) December 5, 2023

