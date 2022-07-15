Tovino Thomas' Vazhakku from Sanal Kumar Sasidharan is officially selected for Korea's prestigious international Film Festival FFSA-SEOUL 2022. The actor took to Twitter to share the news on Twitter. Dear Friend Review: Tovino Thomas, Darshana Rajendran’s Netflix Film Gets Thumbs Up, Twitterati Calls It A ‘Relatable’ Malayalam Movie.

Vazhakku to Premiere at IFFSA-SEOUL 2022

