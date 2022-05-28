Sivakarthikeyan’s Don is all set to have its OTT premiere on Netflix on June 10. The comedy flick was earlier released in theatres on May 13. Helmed by Cibi Chakaravarthi, the synopsis of the movie reads, "A young man goes through college life and finds love." Don Movie Review: Netizens Declare Sivakarthikeyan’s Film An Out And Out Commercial Entertainer.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

It's time to put on your dancing shoes and do the Jalabulajangu with us, because the DON is arriving on June 10th! 🎉🕺🥳#DonOnNetfix pic.twitter.com/5hQbfTuJ3I — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) May 28, 2022

