Etharkkum Thunindhavan or ET, starring Suriya and Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead released in theatres today. The film produced under Sun Pictures’ banner features Suriya as a lawyer named Kannabiran who fights for the innocents. He is also seen trying to protect the dignity of women. While many have lauded Suriya’s and others’ performances in the film, some have found it to be on predictable lines which has not impressed them. Let’s take a look at some of the reviews shared by critics. Etharkkum Thunindhavan Movie Review: Netizens Hail Suriya – Pandiraj’s Action Thriller As A Mass Entertainer On Twitter!

Firstpost – Suriya is formidable as Kannabiran, who oscillates between being an ally and a saviour. And he is ably supported by a very convincing ensemble of actors -- Sathyaraj, Saranya, Ilavarasu, Devadharshini, Priyanka Mohan -- who easily balance both the serious moments with the intense ones.

TOI – But what elevates this generic masala movie is its progressive outlook. It is definitely a good thing to see a star vehicle that sends out the right message, especially when it comes to women empowerment.

Mirchi9 – As ET is a commercial mass entertainer, which literally means Evariki Thala Vanchadu, the whole thing leads to an action-heavy climax. It is, unfortunately, not handled well. Things are overdone and prolonged needlessly.

The Federal – Etharkkum Thunindhavan is tailor-made for Suriya, excelling in comical and action sequences. Pandiraj elevates Suriya’s image in multiple scenes, satisfying the appetite of his fans, who have waited for more than two years to celebrate their matinee idol on the big screen.

The Indian Express – At best, Etharkkum Thunindhavan feels like a rush job that whittles down a terrible real-life crime to the lowest common denominator.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)