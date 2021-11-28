Selvaraghavan and Dhanush are teaming up once again for the upcoming film Naane Varuven. The filmmaker has shared an intriguing update on the shooting technique of Naane Varuven. He has revealed that Naane Varuven will be a complete handheld film and he has also dropped glimpses of the frames that he is trying with cinematographer Yamini Yagnamurthy. The last time Selvaraghavan had tried handheld shots was for the film Pudhupettai.

Selvaraghavan On Filming Technique For Naane Varuven

