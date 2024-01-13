Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram had a record-breaking opening at the box office. The film hit the theatre screens on January 12 and made a stir at the box office on its very first day. Guntur Kaaram, helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, made Rs 54.23 crore gross and Rs 82.08 worldwide, making it the biggest opening of the year 2024. Though the film has been receiving negative reviews from critics, it turns out to be a wonder at the box office as people are swarming into theatres to watch this movie. The film also marked Mahesh Babu's career-best opening at the box office. Guntur Kaaram: Mahesh Babu Fans Dance and Burst Crackers To Celebrate the Film’s Theatrical Release (Watch Videos).

Guntur Kaaram Make Rs 82.08 Crore Worldwide on Day 1:

#GunturKaaram takes BIGGEST opening of the year at the box office.#MaheshBabu has pulled out huge crowd to the theatres globally. Superstar for a reason! WW Box Office:… pic.twitter.com/yshWlIifLU — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)