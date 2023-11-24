The much-awaited trailer for the film Hi Nanna has made its debut, offering audiences a sneak peek into this emotional tale starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur in pivotal roles. With a focus on the tender relationship between father and daughter, the trailer showcases Nani as Viraj, a seasoned photographer. Directed by Shouryuv, the movie boasts an ensemble cast featuring Angad Bedi, Shruti Haasan, Kiara Khanna, and Jayaram. Set to grace theaters on December 7, 2023, Hi Nanna promises a heartwarming narrative, capturing poignant moments that delve deep into the intricacies of family bonds amidst life's complexities. Hi Nanna: Trailer of Nani and Mrunal Thakur's Telugu Film to Be Out on November 24 at This Time; Check Out New Poster!

Watch Hi Nanna Trailer Here:

