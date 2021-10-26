Hridayam, the upcoming Malayalam movie, is written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The film stars Pranav Mohanlal as Arun, Darshana Rajendran as Darshana and Kalyani Priyadarshan as Sharmila in the lead. The makers have dropped the track “Darshana” that gives a glimpse of the romantic journey of Arun and Darshana during their college days. It shows how the two are attracted to each other and want to take the next step in their relationship. This beautiful love ballad has been crooned by Hesham Abdul Wahab (who has also composed the music) and Darshana Rajendran, and Arun Alat has penned the lyrics.

Watch The Video Of The Song Darshana From Hridayam:

