The makers of Jack N’ Jill dropped the teaser of the upcoming Malayalam film that is helmed by Santosh Sivan. The teaser gives a narration in Soubin Shahir’s voiceover that drops hint that the film could be dealing with sci-fi theme. Starring Manju Warrier in the lead, it also gives glimpses of Kalidas Jayaram, late Nedumudi Venu among others. Jack N’ Jill seems to be an action-packed comedy entertainer! Jack N Jill Poster: Manju Warrier Shares First Look of Her Character From Santosh Sivan’s Film.

Watch The Teaser Of Jack N’ Jill Below:

