Rajinikanth's highly anticipated film Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, has been creating waves among fans. With the film's teasers, promos, songs and glimpses, Thalaiva's followers simply can't hold their excitement. The latest update comes in the form of the release of the third song "Jujubee" which is a lyrical song. Composed, arranged & programmed by the talented music director Anirudh Ravichander and crooned by Dhee, Anirudh Ravichander & Anantha Krishnan. Jailer Song 'Hukum': Rajinikanth Steals The Show With Swag in Lyrical Video Of Anirudh Ravichander's Composition (Watch).

Check Out The Song Here:

