Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kaduva release date has been postponed for a week. Actor took to social media and confirmed the news by sharing a statement. Earlier, the Malayalam action-film was scheduled for release on June 30, but now the flick will arrive in theatres on July 7. A part from his statement reads, "Bigger the dreams, larger the obstacles. Stronger the enemies, harder the fight ! #KADUVA release has been postponed by one week to 07/07/2022 due to unforeseen circumstances." Kaduva: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Film To Light Up the Dubai Skyline on June 29 at This Time!

Check Out The Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)