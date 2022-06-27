Prithviraj Sukumaran took to social media and unveiled a good news on his upcoming film Kaduva. He revealed that the action-drama film will be launched by lighting up the skyline of Dubai on June 29 at 9 pm. Prithviraj wrote, "KADUVA to light up the sky in Dubai On the 29 June, 2022 @ 9:00pm This is the first of its kind Movie launch in the region… Catch this spectacular launch with Drones from Sheikh Zayed Road, Near Mall of Emirates !!" Kaduva Teaser: Prithviraj Sukumaran-Shaji Kailas Bring Back '90s Action Chops In This Mass Entertainer Co-Starring Vivek Oberoi (Watch Video).

