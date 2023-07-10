Kollywood stunt master and actor Kanal Kannan found himself in legal trouble as he was arrested by the Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Police in Nagercoil. The arrest came after Kannan shared a video on social media featuring a pastor dancing with a woman, leading to charges related to the dissemination of objectionable content. The authorities took swift action to address the situation and enforce cybercrime laws. RRR 2: SS Rajamouli Won't Direct Ram Charan and Jr NTR's Upcoming Film- Reports. Check Out The News Here:

