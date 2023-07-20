The long wait is finally over as the makers of the much-anticipated movie Kanguva's have released the first look and will give a glimpse of Suriya's movie on July 23. Excitement is soaring high as eager fans are eager to catch a glimpse of their favorite star in action. With Suriya's enigmatic charm and impeccable acting prowess, expectations for the film have skyrocketed. The production team has kept details under wraps, leaving fans guessing about the plot and cast. Kanguva is helmed by ace director Siva and will reportedly hit the theatres in early 2024. Suriya 42: Actor Suriya Sivakumar Is Reportedly Playing a Double Role in His Next Which Marks Disha Patani’s Tamil Debut.