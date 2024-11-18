Resul Pookutty, the Academy Award-winning sound designer, recently called out what he described as "copy-paste journalism." Sharing a screenshot from Hindustan Times article, he highlighted a section claiming he had received criticism for the "extreme sound design" of Kanguva. He further added that there is, however, a healthy discussion within the sound design community regarding the issue of excessive loudness in films. His response underlines the importance of accurate reporting and respectful industry discourseSetting the record straight, Pookutty clarified, "This is copy paste journalism. Just to be clear, I have not worked on #Kanguva and I’m not receiving any flaks for it. In fact there is a healthy discussion in the community about excessive loudness." ‘Kanguva’: Jyotika Expresses Displeasure Over Negative Reviews for Husband Suriya’s Fantasy Action Film, Says ‘I Think They Forgot About the Good Parts’.

Resul Pookutty Denies Involvement in Suriya’s Kanguva, Addresses Media Mistake

This is copy paste journalism. Just to be clear, I have not worked on #Kanguva and I’m not receiving any flaks for it. In fact there is a healthy discussion in the community about excessive loudness. Dear @htTweets do some research before you put out articles. pic.twitter.com/RzL4CcLpWt — resul pookutty (@resulp) November 18, 2024

