Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay is said to be in a critical condition as per the Deccan Herald. The National Award-winning actor met with an accident on Saturday. He rode as a pillion with a friend of his on a bike which skidded and hit a pole. Siddesh Kumar, the actor's brother, blamed the friend for his driving. A neurologist at the Apollo Hospital told Deccan Chronicle that they operated on Vijay's brain after internal bleeding was found. He is on a ventilator.

.. #National award winning actor #SanchariVijay suffers major injuries in a road accident last night. #ApolloHospital releases a health bulletin, updates on his condition. Hope for a speedy recovery #SanchariVijay You are in prayers and thoughts pic.twitter.com/8QHtBNuqI1 — A Sharadhaa / ಎ ಶಾರದಾ (@sharadasrinidhi) June 13, 2021

