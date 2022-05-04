Yash’s film KGF: Chapter 2 aka KGF 2 continues to shine at the box office. The Hindi version of Prashanth Neel directorial will soon hit Rs 400 crore mark. The total collection of it right now stands at Rs 382.90 crore. KGF 2 Star Yash Urges Everyone to ‘Stop Classifying Indian Cinema into Sub-Categories’.

KGF 2 Box Office Collection

#KGF2 is the biggest beneficiary on #Eid holiday... Biz, expectedly, jumps again... Should cross #Dangal today [third Wed]... Countdown begins for ₹ 400 cr... [Week 3] Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 9.27 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 9.57 cr. Total: ₹ 382.90 cr. #India biz. #Hindi pic.twitter.com/TYgd5a25Lb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 4, 2022

