After a long wait, the trailer of KGF Chapter 2 has finally arrived. As expected, the trailer featuring Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj, looks crazy. The film revolves around a conflict between Yash’s Rocky and Sanjay Dutt's Adheera. The trailer gives you a glimpse of this battle and you will be impressed with each character. The music by Ravi Basrur and cinematography by Bhuvan Gowda.

Take A Look At The Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)