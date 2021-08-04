Prithviraj Sukumaran's next after Cold Case is a thriller film titled Kuruthi which is arriving on Amazon Prime Video this August 11. The gripping trailer is out and its quite hard-hitting and even has a lot of violence scenes. Helmed by Manu Warrier, the Kuruthi stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Roshan Mathew, Srindaa, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Gopy, Mamukkoya, Manikanda Rajan, Naslen, Sagar Surya and Navas Vallikkunnu in pivotal roles.

Watch Kuruthi Trailer Below

