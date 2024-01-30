Rajinikanth's new film, Lal Salaam, will include a song sung by late artists Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed, sparking a discussion on AI in music. AR Rahman, the music maestro, clarified that he obtained permission from their families to use AI models recreating their voices for the track "Thimiri Yezhuda." Rahman emphasised that proper compensation was provided to their families, countering criticism from netizens who questioned the ethics. He defended AI, stating, "Technology is not a threat and a nuisance if we use it right." Lal Salaam Song 'Jalali': Rajinikanth's Powerful Character Has Many Shades in This AR Rahman Track (Watch Lyrical Video).

AR Rahman Defends The Use Of AI In Lal Salaam Song

We took permission from their families and sent deserving remuneration for using their voice algorithms ..technology is not a threat and a nuisance if we use it right…#respect #nostalgia 🙏 https://t.co/X2TpRoGT3l — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)